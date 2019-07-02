Comparing yourself to others will steal your joy…

“Don’t let your food get cold worrying about what’s on someone else’s plate.”

In other words… stay in your own lane, continue on your own path and do the thing that you alone are called to do and that only you can do with your unique talent, personality and gifting and don’t worry about what everyone else is doing.

There are endless opportunities to compare yourself to others we’ve all been guilty of comparing at one time or another; the problem is once you start comparing it’s hard to stop.

Don’t worry about what everyone else is doing; there is no comparison because we are all on a path that is unique to us.

When we compare ourselves to others and envy what others have it robs us of our inner peace. It’s impossible to find true contentment when you are continually comparing yourself and your life to other people.

Constant comparison can lead to stress, bitterness, resentment, jealousy and frustration and general discontentment with your life.

Stop wasting precious energy and time focusing on what other people are doing and wondering why your life isn’t like their life. Maybe that’s not the path you should be on or maybe you’re not putting in the effort to achieve that particular goal.

For example: You may spend hours scrolling through Facebook or Instagram at pictures of perceived fit and healthy people; you begin to feel bad as you compare yourself to them because you’re not in shape.

You have to realize that the time that you spent looking at all of those pictures you could have completed an entire workout and planned your meals for the week to work on improving yourself.

You also have to keep in mind that NO ONE is perfect and the truth is not always portrayed in a single post or picture. You may be looking at a picture of the end result of years of hard work.

It’s okay to admire and be inspired by someone else’s success, but when it begins to affect you negatively because of envy and jealousy then it’s time for some self-reflection.

You only have to concern yourself with where you are presently and where you want to go, and focus that energy on planning how you are going to get there.

Do your own thing and invest in your own gifts and talents and write your own story. You need to stop the cycle of comparing and start focusing on your own personal growth, improvement and transformation.

Compare yourself with yourself… Ask yourself how have I improved and transformed in the last week, month, or year?

And remember: Gratitude is key to a peaceful existence. So you have to remember to be grateful during the process.

Comparing yourself to others will steal your joy. The grass isn’t always greener on the other side; the grass is greener where you water it.

Your story is unique to you so keep your focus on what you’re doing, not what others are doing and begin to create your best life.

Blessings and peace.

Bev J