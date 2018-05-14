Dreams and visions are all rooted in the spirit realm…

It is time to pray for your spiritual eyes to be open.

Proverbs 29:18 tells us that where there is no prophetic vision, the people cast off restraint but blessed is he who keeps the law.

The spiritual aspect of a man needs to be recognized at all times. Man is a spirit, has a soul and lives in a body.

A man’s purpose and God’s will for their life is in the spirit.

His identity, gifting, destiny, potentials, abilities and intelligence are all in the spirit realm, which is the realm of the unseen.

Dreams and visions are all rooted in the spirit realm.

Please note that all human beings are supposed to have dreams when they are asleep, but we do not remember them all.

When you do not dream it is a form of spiritual blindness, which is a spiritual sickness. It is such a serious condition that now hospitals are opening new units for people who have sleep problems, snoring problems, severe unrest and a lack of vision and dreams during their sleeping hours.

I am addressing this issue because it is a spiritual one and it must be confronted spiritually or else there will be no solution.

Though the medical doctors may have treatments, they do not have the substance required to deal with this now worldwide epidemic.

It is time for us to grasp that God is a spirit and we are made in his likeness. His very words are spirit and life. Unlike Gods of stone and wood, the Lord God, our creator, is spirit, with spiritual hands and feet that move and work in our lives. He speaks in the spirit and has a heart that loves and cares for all mankind.

I speak as a witness that has heard and seen and experienced the spirit of God and his love and wonderful works, but to believe what I am saying, it takes faith. Even faith is a spirit.

Can you imagine what life would be like without the use of your natural eyes? Your whole world would change. It is the same when you begin to use your spiritual eyes. It will change your world and give you vision you have never known. So start praying daily for the Lord to open the eyes of your understanding because it is time for you to see and discern the times and seasons of your life.

To learn more about your spirit life and your spiritual eyes, join us at 4119 DeMaisonneuve O. Sundays at 12 p.m., Tuesday’s at 6:30 p.m.

Pastor Julianna Daniel