In response to several queries received, the Office of the Honorary Consul for Grenada in Montreal and the Grenada Nationals Association of Montreal Inc. wish to clarify that they are not affiliated with the Grenada Day Montreal being staged in July 2017.

We take this opportunity to advise the community that plans are underway by the SPICE ISLAND DAY ASSOCIATION OF QUEBEC to stage the inaugural SPICE ISLAND CULTURAL DAY EXTRAVAGANZA – A celebration of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique in the summer of 2018 under the distinguished patronage of the Office of Grenada’s Honorary Consul for the Province of Quebec and the Grenada Nationals Association of Montreal Inc.

“The conceptualization of the “Spice Island Cultural Day Extravaganza – A celebration of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique” is being developed by several members and groups of the Grenadian community in Montreal in collaboration with the above mentioned offices and officials, says Honorary Consul Leonard Wharwood Jr. Members of the Grenadian community are working to stage a well-organized inaugural festival in the summer of 2018.

The government of Grenada has been made aware and the Grenada Consulate General in Toronto has given the go-ahead and its full support with this Spice Island Cultural Day Extravaganza.

We do not want the Grenadian community and other supporters to be confused with a day in the park by the name of Grenada Day scheduled for July 2017.

Continue to check out Montreal Community Contact for further information on the Spice Island Cultural Day Extravaganza.