I don’t think that we realize how powerful our words really are. Our words can be a tremendous force.

Proverbs 18:21: The tongue has the power of life and death, and those who love it will eat its fruit.

Your words have the power of life and death!!!

And what’s going on inside of you determines what you say.

For out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks

– Matthew 12:34

So my question is…

What have you been saying?

What words are consistently coming out of your mouth?

What’s going on in your heart?

Are your words blocking your blessings?

Are you quick to respond in anger or do you stop and think about what you really want to say before you say it?

Do your words lean more towards negativity or positivity?

Are your words critical, hateful, prideful and/or angry?

Are your words kind and spoken in humility and love?

Do your words hurt or do they heal?

These are just some of the questions that you should be asking yourself.

I can think of few times in my life when someone has said something to me that cut through me like a knife and then apologized, to which I forgave, but I can still remember the sting of those words that were spoken.

I’m sure that many of you have had similar experiences in your life and let’s be honest we’re all guilty of using our words carelessly.

The good news is that you can change how you think and how you speak. You can change your words if you choose to.

But…

Changing your words will require an evaluation of your heart to determine why you are saying what you’re saying.

Ask God to reveal his truth to you and to help change your heart and in the process change your words.

I’ll leave you with this thought…

The ripple effect of something you say today can last for many years, so you have to be careful with your words.

Your words can encourage and create change or your words can tear down and destroy.

Do you want your words to be a positive or a negative experience for someone that you’ve spoken to?

Do you want to leave them broken down or lifted up?

We don’t realize how the energy of our words can impact others.

Remember…

Pay attention to what you’re saying. It’s been said that words are free but how you use them may cost you!

Blessings to you and remember when you do speak choose to speak life.

Ed note: Commentary previously published in September 2018☺