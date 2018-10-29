Contact Staff

Sophia Sinclair Campbell’s one wish for her music ministry is that it will encourage and inspire others and lead them to a better place.

Encouraged by her pastor and church family at New Life Seventh Day Church in LaSalle to follow her passion for singing and ministering, Campbell is now looking back at two decades of entertaining audiences across North America and the army of people that have been touched and empowered by her music.

She says she has been influenced by icons such as Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Shirley Caesar and Yolanda Adams.

And it has become her mission “to reach as many as she can through her ministry, and to focus on giving God all the honor and praise whenever the opportunity presents itself.”

She has also devoted her talent and blessing towards helping to raise funds for causes such as the Montreal Children’s Hospital on several occasions, as well as performing at various events across Canada and the US.

And in so doing she has had the good fortune of sharing the stage with Gospel luminaries such as Carleen Davis, Bridget Blucher and Gerry Thompson.

Today, Campbell continues in her daily life as an educator working on the frontlines with at-risk youth and has also elevated above some personal challenges to put herself back on the performance circuit as she completes her fifth CD, “Victorious.”

On November 17, she will be in concert at the Trinity Pentecostal Church in Ville LaSalle at 6:30 PM. It will feature a line-up of local performers who have become part of her Gospel journey, such as Marc MiLord, Brittany Williams, Serena Balfour, and the group C.O.S.

Doors will be open at 6 P.M. Part of the proceeds will go towards M.S Society.

For more information call 514-312-4560, or email sophia.campbell@gmail.com