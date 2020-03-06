Make rest and downtime a priority and I know that in time you’ll feel so much better….

Life can be extremely hectic with so many responsibilities and commitments. We spend a lot of time working and staying busy and there’s definitely a time for that, but it’s just as important to give our minds and our bodies a break.

Everything in life requires balance. The body needs time to repair and to heal from the daily stressors that we place on it. Sleep is necessary for our physical and mental health and well-being. There are so many health benefits to getting enough sleep; it allows our bodies to regulate, to detox and to balance our vital internal systems.

There will always be something that needs to get done so it’s important to create healthy boundaries so that you can step away and take time just for you. Remember, if your cup is empty you have nothing left to pour into anyone else.

When you’re tired take some time to rest, refresh and renew your body, your mind and your spirit. Allow God to restore, to heal and to refocus your mind and then you’ll be able to move forward with clearer thinking, improved strength and more energy.

Matthew 11:28: “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.”

Make rest and downtime a priority and I know that in time you’ll feel so much better.

This may seem basic but sometimes we have to get back to the basics. There are so many people walking around tired, mentally fatigued and physically worn out, which in turn can lead to different types of health issues.

We’re so busy being busy that we forget that we cannot run on empty. If our temple isn’t working it’s very hard to get anything else done.

Give yourself permission to slow down when needed. Hit your reset button, be still, relax and get some rest.

Bev