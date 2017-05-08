Contact Staff

Young girls from across Montreal are lined up to participate in the first staging of the Little Miss Tiara pageant that will be held on May 14, at 6767 Cote de Neiges. About 16 of them in four age groups ranging from 4 to 15 will be vying for four crowns. They will be representing countries in the Caribbean, South America and Africa.

The special Mother’s Day event promises to be a showcase of the young ladies talent, creativity and knowledge of current events.

Organizer Dawn McNichols says that they have been preparing for the past four months and they are ready to thrill Montrealers.

Among those who will hit the stage are: Jenaya Corion, Daniella Manly-Clarke, Kimora Belone-Edwards, Jahzara Lee Crichlow (4 yrs to 6 years category); Soraya Viens, Jayleen Corion, Melisande Brunelle, Baricia Wilson (7-9 yrs-old category); Tiah Corion-McSween, Jah-Zaria Weston-Coombs, Jessica Archilli, Afaya Charles (10-12) Jeliyah Corion, Persia Dial, Lannysha Busby, Alexa Corion (13 yrs-15 yrs category)

For more info call: 514-951-3194.