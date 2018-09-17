Contact staff

On the morning of Saturday, September 15, the community received news about the passing of a beloved spiritual leader, Sherma Salandy, who was in a coma at the Jewish General Hospital.

Auntie Sherma as she was called by many, was rushed to the hospital after falling ill in the parking lot of St. Kevin’s Church following the Memorial and Tribute to Leonard Wharwood Jr. on September 1st.

A newly ordained minister, Ms. Salandy earned her reputation as a “Prayer Warrior,” and has been actively involved in ministering at events and churches across Montreal.

She was the founder of S.P.A.C.E.S (Salinasoul Performing Arts and Creative Events Services) and was well known for staging fashion shows, Gospel Concerts and Tea Parties

She most recently hosted the “Walking in Power” Women’s Conference, where she brought together women ministers from across North America to bond with Montreal women as a way of empowerment and encouragement for both groups.

It was described as a weekend of joy and rebirth.

Sherma was also the vice-president of The Council for Black Aging Community.

Funeral arrangements will be announced soon.