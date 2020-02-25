You can be a sponsor or you can help a student enjoy a

grand prom experience

For the past seven years some well-deserving students in the community have been attending their prom in fine style thanks to the outreach efforts of three West Island go-getters, Katrina Nurse, Tamraa Greenidge and Tish Mclean.

The trio is the force behind SheDidThatProm & The Classic Man initiative that offers two graduating high school students, female and male, all-expense paid prom experiences that go above and beyond.

Winners are treated to a full makeover – hair, makeup, new prom dress or suit, shoes, professional photograph and free transportation to their prom.

But it’s no handout; to win, graduating high school students

must be between 16 or 17 years-old, of African or West Indian descent and have an average of 80 per cent or higher on their final year’s report card. As well, they have to write a 500-word essay explaining why they deserve the support.

This year, community members who are 21 years or older are also invited to nominate a student (you can find more details on the website).

Organizers make it clear that it’s not just a one-night connection between them and the students, because they hold themselves available to serve as mentors; the students in the months leading up to their prom, must be prepared to offer advice on education issues, career choices, or dealing with self-esteem, body image and self-care.

For 2020, Greenidge, Nurse and McLean are looking for sponsors in our community to assist in keeping the initiative meaningful.

To make a donation or to be a potential sponsor, contact Katrina at 438-926-7686.

Deadline for application is April 12, 2020 at 8:00PM.

For more information or to apply visit www.shedidthatprom.com

