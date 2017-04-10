Local favorite takes down tough Mexican opponent

For local fighter Shakeel Phinn the boxing world is unfolding the way it should after he scored yet another big win on March 30 at the Montreal Casino over Mexican Josue Aguilar to take his record to an impressive 13-1 with eight knockouts.

The referee disqualified the Mexican at 1:45 of the 10th and final round after he was warned repeatedly for holding.

Phinn told the CONTACT that it wasn’t the kind of finish he was aiming for, but his fight plans were disrupted by his opponent’s continuous holding.

“Once I dropped him in the second round, he decided to hold on to me for the rest of the fight,” says the reigning Canadian champ at 168 pounds.

“It was very frustrating because it wasn’t like the normal clinching that you have in fights, this guy was tackling me and holding on as if we were wrestling. But the good thing is I had a chance to go 10 rounds and chalk up another win.”

Aguilar, who went into the fight with a 12-2-2 was expected to provide a real test for the local champ as he works his way towards at least a North American title fight in the coming months, but he wilted quickly under Phinn’s constant barrage of jabs.

As usual, there was a full compliment of relatives, friends and fans at the Casino cheering on the Montrealer as he chalked up another win in his meteoric career in the ring so far. Less than a year after he turned pro, Phinn copped the Canadian Super Middleweight title in February last year in 10 rounds against Paul Bzdel in Saskatoon.

He says he will take the next couple weeks to rest and continue his keep-fit sessions at his Donnybrook Gym in Cote St. Paul before meeting with his management team to chart their next move.