There is beauty and poise at any age.

And it will come to the fore when seven mature Montrealers take to the stage on Dec 9, for a Beauty Pageant at Le Manoir in NDG.

The women will be judged on talent, walk, and a question and answer segment.

Organizers at Caribbean Promotions say the event will celebrate the diversity of mature women and will be a move away from the traditional beauty contests that have been based on preserving youth.

It has been long thought that pageants are all about promoting physical appearances and unrealistic female attributes. However, organizer Dawn McNichols is here to show that there are many positive aspects of a pageant as well that include building self-confidence, even the opportunity for mature ladies to prove that they still have their “swag”. Regardless of the outcome, let’s agree that you don’t need a sash or a crown to be deemed beautiful.

Go out and support these brave women, there will be cocktails beginning at 7pm-8pm, finger food and refreshments for sale. Music by Dj Nicholas.. Show Starts @ 8pm. Info: 514 951 3194 or 438 764 1581.