

Rosie Awori

Black Theatre Workshop’s annual Vision Celebration Gala has become one of the signature events of the winter in Montreal.

The gala not only kicks off Black History Month celebrations but is also an opportunity for BTW to pay homage to artists and aspiring artists who have made notable contributions to the arts in Canada.

The celebration gala is carded for February 2, 2019 at the OMNI Hotel.

And one of the highlights will be the presentation of the

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Achievement Awardee to Fabienne Colas an award award-winning actress, filmmaker, speaker and entrepreneur who is the powerhouse behind seven film and arts related festivals in Montreal, Toronto, New York City, Halifax and Port-au-Prince – including the Montreal International Black Film Festival, Canada’s largest black film festival and the very popular Toronto Black Film Festival.

This year the Dr. Clarence Bayne award is going to Nancy Oliver Mackenzie, a community worker and educator who has taught in Montreal, Inukjuak, Botswana, Swaziland, Zimbabwe, and Algonquin First Nations School.

BTW will also honor two young artists for their outstanding contributions to the performing arts, Dayane Ntibarikure who will receive the Gloria Mitchell-Aleong Award and Jared Worden-Joseph who gets the Victor Philips Award .

Global Television’s Elysia Bryan-Baynes, a former recipient of the Victor Phillips Award will host the event along with AngeLo Cadet.

Tickets are available at 514-932-1104 or visit: www.blacktheatreworkshop.ca