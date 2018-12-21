Rosie Awori

Black Theatre Workshop’s annual Vision Celebration Gala has become one of the signature events of the winter in Montreal.
The gala not only kicks off Black History Month celebrations but is also an opportunity for BTW to pay homage to  artists and aspiring artists  who have made notable contributions to the arts in Canada.
The celebration gala  is carded for  February 2, 2019 at the OMNI Hotel.
And one of the highlights will be the presentation of the
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Achievement Awardee  to Fabienne Colas an award award-winning actress, filmmaker, speaker and entrepreneur  who is the powerhouse behind  seven film and arts related festivals in Montreal, Toronto, New York City, Halifax and Port-au-Prince – including the Montreal International Black Film Festival, Canada’s largest black film festival and the very popular Toronto Black Film Festival.
This year the Dr. Clarence Bayne award is going to Nancy Oliver Mackenzie, a community worker and educator who   has taught in Montreal, Inukjuak, Botswana, Swaziland, Zimbabwe, and Algonquin First Nations School.
BTW will also honor two young artists for their outstanding contributions to the performing arts, Dayane Ntibarikure who will receive  the Gloria Mitchell-Aleong Award and Jared Worden-Joseph who gets the Victor Philips Award .
Global Television’s  Elysia Bryan-Baynes, a former recipient of  the Victor Phillips Award will host the event along with  AngeLo Cadet.
Tickets are available at 514-932-1104 or visit: www.blacktheatreworkshop.ca