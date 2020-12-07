He takes over as host of CBC’s Daybreak

Egbert Gaye

Sit with Sean Henry just for a minute or two and it’s obvious what a good ‘talker’ he is. The conversation is easy: moving easily from family to politics to work and even meandering into poking fun at one or two of our common acquaintances.

Even for a grouchy person like this reporter, it’s all good with Sean, himself a veteran journalist –broadcaster at CBC Montreal, nothing pretentious, nothing malicious just an all-around nice fella, opinionated and good-natured.

Obviously management at CBC must have recognized that quality in deciding to hand him the mantle of one of their flagship radio programs in Montreal, Daybreak, which has grown into something of a way of life for many in this town.

He will be replacing Mike Finnerty, who has been the voice of the program for the past 13 years

So as of January 2021, Sean will be at the microphone from 5:30 to 8:30 A.M quarterbacking a team of skilled journalists as they help Montrealers ease into their day with news, traffic, sport, weather, and interviews, all of which must be more engaging than what’s going on at the other stations.

The expectations are not lost on Sean, a life-long Montrealer, who doesn’t need much prodding to tell you how much he understands and loves this city and how excited he is to be part of the exciting future that he thinks lies ahead.

In a recent telephone conversation, he told the CONTACT, that he’s looking forward to bringing more Montrealers to the Daybreak experience and engaging with them on matters that touch their lives.

“Everything from politics to transportation to cultural activities to food, whatever Montrealers want to talk about, that’s what I’m looking-forward to.”

He is also relishing speaking directly with them and digging a little deeper into the issues.

“Coming from television news where there’s always time constraint, Daybreak will allow for a more relaxed approach in interviewing and speaking with guests,” he says.

“Also, because the news of the day is an important element in the show, I’m excited to be in a position where I can help to set the news agenda for a particular day,”

And he is quick to remind all that there’s a lighter side.

“Remember it’s a morning show, so it’s important that we get a chance to relax and have a laugh.”

The higher-ups at CBC Montreal are banking on Sean’s engaging personality as one element in keeping Daybreak an integral part of Montrealers’ morning.

“Sean is an experienced and talented broadcaster who brings an openness to the conversation that makes people want to engage and have a conversation,” Meredith Dellandrea told the CONTACT. She is the senior managing director (Quebec and Atlantic Regions) of CBC News and Current Affairs.

“And because he’s always so pleasant in live broadcasting, people naturally want to lean in and speak to him. He makes for good company.”

She added that Sean also brings an all-encompassing knowledge of Montreal that’s valuable to the morning show.

He knows and loves Montreal having lived in different parts of it and getting to know the people quite well.”

Sean, who grew up in Cote des Neiges and LaSalle before moving to Little Burgundy then to the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve district says he intends to invest “the legwork” that he knows it will take to widen his base of listeners at Daybreak but it’s something he is prepared to do whether it’s through social media or by getting into communities.

He joined CBC in 2005 after a short stint at Global Television, moved fluidly between television and radio as a reporter and news anchor. The job has taken him from Windsor, Ontario, to Quebec City and back to Montreal, covering provincial and municipal politics at the National Assembly and City Hall.

The Concordia University School of Journalism graduate says it’s a good time to be in radio. He sees heightened interest driven by the pandemic as well as the rapid pace of politics in Canada, the U.S, and around the world.

“Radio has always been relevant in the lives of Montrealers, but it’s even more so these days as listeners look toward for updates and analysis of the continuous flow of news and information.

I’m happy to have this opportunity to be part of the conversation.”