Montreal is next on the list for Dr. Elaine Brown Spencer and her production of SAVED, which has been touring across several Canadian cities.

The stage production of SAVED is the 6th play for Dr. Brown Spencer, an acclaimed author-playwright and executive producer who has taken her productions across the United States, Europe and the West Indies.

In a statement, she says she strives to bridge the religious and academic community in her writings and emphasizes the need for Christians to remain anchored in their faith in these trying times.

And she has become well known for her thought-provoking dramatic presentations in which she uses drama, comedy and Gospel music.

Saved focuses on Terry Tia life’s journey and his desire to get his life back on track when he receives some unexpected news that may affect his life forever. It is described as, “a heartfelt drama of love and redemption with comedic moments of wisdom, intrigue and Gospel Music.”

The show comes to Montreal on November 18, at 7:30p.m at the DB Clarke Theatre. For more info: 416-728-1345 or visit the website www.kaleoproduction.com.