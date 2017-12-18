As usual, there was an abundance of joy at the Hilltoppers Sports & Cultural Club Annual Children Christmas Party 2017 held at Forest Village Chalet in DDO on Saturday December 9.

There was a free flow of snacks and other goodies for the roomful of boys and girls all of whom, were extremely nice in 2017.

As an added treat, they were entertained by the magic of young Rory Elias before the big guy made his grand entrance…

Santa Claus (Adlai Caesar) came with a bundle of joy then all was well with the world.

Hilltoppers say thanks those who donated time and effort to make the children happy.