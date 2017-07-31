By Gemma Raeburn Baynes

Coming to Canada at the age of 19, Leon (Leo) Charles was destined to be a successful businessman.

Many people would know the young man distributing meat to restaurants and residences while making his mark as an Entrepreneur.

Recently, I was able to sit down with Mr. Charles in his soon-to-open restaurant located at 395 St. Jacques in Lachine. As a former Chef, Mr. Charles will be right where he wants to be, making and serving breakfast from 6:30 a.m. each day.

“I have done every job in a restaurant, from dishwasher to chef,” he said. Owning my own restaurant is “a dream come true”, he states.

Having a passion for cooking and his extensive restaurant experience, Leo feels he has the winning combination. The beautiful restaurant scheduled to open on July 30 can accommodate 95 patrons, including a private booth seating 24.

Leo is already taking bookings for birthday parties, small weddings, anniversaries and engagements. “A place of our own” as he calls it.

Mr. Charles hails from Grenada, West Indies, hence the name of the restaurant “GREENZ”, a popular nickname for what Grenadians call Grenada.

With his Associate Marvin Cherman from Grenada and Head Chef Loic Dollen who is from Guadeloupe, patrons can experience some Caribbean fusion cuisine with a French Creole flavour. Two other Chefs are also on hand; Chef Sean Nurse from Trinidad & Tobago and Chef Rosemary Clyne from Grenada.

Of course, Greenz expects to be serving up the local Caribbean-Grenadian dishes such as Oil Down and Souse on Saturdays, and a Caribbean breakfast every Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

On the menu one can also enjoy chicken wings, grilled chicken, fried calamari, jerk chicken, a signature pull pork sandwich, Caribbean oxtail poutine, fish dishes and much more.

Offering gourmet coffees, teas and some serious hand-made Caribbean local drinks and desserts, the casual concept of the restaurant lends itself to a very pleasant dining experience.

The community is invited to an “Open House” on Saturday, August 5, at the Restaurant located at 395 St. Jacques Street in Lachine from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. All are welcome. For reservations and booking call 438-387-1336.