Egbert Gaye

With the passing of Glenroy Valentine Rice on Monday, September 3, the community lost a vibrant voice and event organizer. He was 67.

A licensed travel agent (specializing in Cruises), Valentine was the man behind Cruises that took dozens of Montrealers around the world and across the Caribbean.

As one of the founders of Access Eastern Caribbean and a past member of Barbados House Inc., he was a key figure in the organizing of several of the early “Days In The Park” events in the community. He also spent several years as a healthcare worker at the Jewish General Hospital.

Identified by his rich “radio voice,” Valentine was one of the earliest broadcasters in our community, with shows on K103 FM Montreal (Caribbean Bandstand), also CFMB 980 AM Montreal.

He started his journalism work in his native Barbados at 18-years-old with the 4H Clubs newsletters and broadcasting with CBC and Barbados Rediffusion Services.

Valentine leaves to mourn his beloved wife, Lorna–Dale Rennie, four children, one stepchild and one grandchild. He is also survived by four brothers and one sister, many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends both in Barbados and Montreal.

The family wants to extend a special “thank-you” to the staff of the Jewish General Hospital, especially the Oncology Department and Cuisine. And to Ginette Martineau, his home care nurse, CLSC St. Hubert.

Funeral service and viewing at Urgel Bourgie Funeral Complex,

3955 Cote de Liesse, St. Laurent, on September 15th from 1 PM to 3 PM. The Service is at 3PM with an extended viewing between 7 PM and 9 PM.