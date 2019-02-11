Lt. Stitchie, Tiger and Pincers along with Exco Levi on Feb. 16

Contact Staff

The Tribute to the Legends of Reggae show that will be passing through Montreal on Sunday, February 17, is a call to reggae lovers in particular, but to music lovers of all persuasions.

Part of an annual tour, organizers have chosen Montreal to be one of the stops for this Black History Month landmark event that will shine the spotlight on three icons of reggae: Lt. Stitchie, Tiger and Pincers paying tribute to the many legends who have elevated the genre into popular in the world .

They will be joined on stage by Canada’s reggae superstar, Exco Levi, a five-time Juno Award winner who will offer his special tribute to the incomparable Garnett Silk.

Organizers say the show is a celebration of the pulsating rhythms as well as the humor and storytelling components that have been masterfully captured and delivered by reggae’s many legends over the years.

The audiences can expect to be thrilled by Lt. Stitchie, a former school teacher turned DJ who stamped his name on the reggae landscape with tracks like “Young Girl Wear Yuh Size” and “Natty Dread.”

Also Tiger, one of the original dancehall deejays whose single “Cool Me Down” was one of the hits on the soundtrack of the film Cool Runnings.

He also distinguished himself as one of the first dance hall reggae artists to cross over into the US hip hop scene when he duetted with the Fat Boys on “T’ings Nah Go So.”

Pincers will also be there and is expected to offer up some of the timeless melodies of the greats such as Dennis Brown and John Holt. Among his many hits are Bandelero”, “Abracadabra”, “Agony” and “Jailhouse Hot.

A Tribute to the Legends Of Reggae is produced by Toronto’s Jones & Jones and powered by Kuumba Cultural Association as part of their JAMBANA Black History Month productions.

Hosted by Master T, the tribute will also feature Toronto-area DJ Joshua Lucas between sets.

The show kicks off in Brampton on Saturday, February 16th, and comes to Montreal at the Jamaica Association of Montreal on Sunday, February 17th.

Doors open at 7pm, and the shows start at 8pm. Tickets are $25 each, and available via http://bit.ly/LegendsBrampton and http://bit.ly/LegendsMontreal

For more information contact: Jones & Jones 905-452-1911.