As it has in the past decade or more Black Theatre Workshop’s Visions Vision Celebration Gala will offer an opportunity to honour some of our community’s best and brightest.

The prestigious Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Achievement Award will be presented to Nigel H Thomas, for his significant contribution to the development of Black arts and cultural life.

The evening will also see the presentation of the Dr. Clarence Bayne Community Service Award, to Leon Llewellyn for his significant volunteerism in arts and education within the Montreal Black community.

Leon Llewellyn is a community driven arts educator and activist who lives and works in Montreal as a high school art teacher for the past 35 years.

In 2018, Llewellyn donated his original photographs, drawings as well as archival textural material to Concordia University’s Special Collections Archives.

This material provides a unique slice of Montreal Black history between 1969 and the late 1970s and includes his contributions to UHURU, Focus Umoja, Black Theatre Workshop, The Negro Community Center and the Black Community Central Administration of Quebec.

Also two young Black artists will be recognized for their artistic accomplishments. The Gloria Mitchell-Aleong Award will be presented to musician and drag-performer Athena Holmes, who is a multi-talented instrumentalist and composer.

Dawson student, Méshama Eyob-Austin, an aspiring singer and songwriter will receive the Victor Phillips Award

The Vision Gala will take place on Saturday, February 1st at the OMNI Hotel. The evening will begin with a cocktail reception, followed by a four-course meal. Festivities will include door prizes, special guest performances, music, dancing and, of course, the awards presentations.