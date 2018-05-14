Jamaican and Caribbean food at its best in LaSalle

There’s a lot of excitement over the food that’s coming out of the kitchen at Lincoln’s Cuisine’s and Catering Services in LaSalle.

The food rave is caused by the sweet hands of Patricia Dawkins and her mother Victoria Thomas who are bringing a new flavor Jamaican and Caribbean food to the Montreal’s restaurant scene.

Patricia describes this way, “ it’s is a family oriented cuisine which is guided by our mom’s strength and determination to make our community and adjoining ones feel the warmth, love and our tasty Caribbean treats that are prepared fresh every day.”

What ever they’re doing,it’s working well.

When Community CONTACT visited for a brunch a few Sundays ago, there was a steady flow of customers picking up their orders and celebrating the quality and taste of the food.

The restaurant situated on Dollard Avenue in LaSalle next to Ramdass Foods was established in February 2015 and has its ups and downs until Victoria and Patricia brought a steady hand to it. And it has been increasingly thriving since their take over almost two years ago.

Now more and more customers are finding their way to Lincoln’s Restaurant to sample their variety of chicken plates that include jerk curry, stew and fried, together with their oxtail and curry goat.

One of the crowd favorites is the fish dishes, including escovitch and stew and the iconic ackee and salt fish. You can also get a good roti and cowheel soup when you’re in the mood. They are open every day of the week.

Patricia and Victoria are inviting Montrealers to also come and enjoy their twice-monthly brunches, which feature a spectacular menu of fish dishes and soup together with the standard fares of the establishment.

Go sit enjoy the amazing Caribbean ambiance of the sparkling clean restaurant. Call at 514 364 1544 or 514 369 4026.