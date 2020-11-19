Contact Staff

From Montreal to the Caribbean to Africa and beyond, Black music and the artistes that create it have found a home in this city.

On November 28, the world will get a taste when a lineup of some of our community’s most exciting performers will be featured in a musical showcase that will be carried on BCRC’s Facebook Live page

This massive musical extravaganza runs from 7 pm to 9:30 p.m. with highlight performances by jazz and blues legend, Ranee Lee as well as Congolese born dancer, choreographer, scholar, and teacher Zab Maboungou.

Other performers include: Kim Sherwood and The Sherwood Family; West-Can Folk Performing Company; steelpanist Fatima Wilson, Michael Farkas, Haitian-Quebecer soul songwriter Naïka Champaïgne; and Montreal’s reggae troubadour King Shadrock.

Hip-hop artist and youth mentor Todd Smith will be the master of ceremonies for the evening

Montreal’s Black Musical Heritage is a co-presentation of the Black Community Resource Centre (BCRC) and the Quebec Anglophone Heritage Network. On November 28, from 7:00 pm to 9:30 p.m

(https://www.facebook.com/BCRCMTL/live)