It’s OK to see Omardath Maraj as the new sensation on the Soca Chutney scene. In Trinidad and Tobago and across the Caribbean you ask who is the Village Ram from San Juan and they will tell you it’s Omar.

Omar is actually from the central village of Las Lomas in Trinidad and he is a very affable guy who rode the popular soca chutney, Ramsing Sharma to capture the 2017 Chutney Soca Monarch. He also has a string of hits including Ring Bang, Balkissoon, and Devanna which he will bring to the chutney soca fans in Montreal on Saturday June 17 .

He will at LE MANOIR 5319 ave NDG for the big I Love Chutney SOCA event together with a strong lineup of the best deejays in the city including Nemesis Sounds, Mr Vik, Trini Shatta, and DJ Jerry.

The event is a presentation of The Caribbean Sports Club and Mr. Vik. Info at 514 733 0208