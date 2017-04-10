Contact Staff

The community is united in prayer for a speedy recovery for Patrick and Lucia Hinkson who were injured in a fire at their west island home on the morning of April 3.

As of publication time, the couple remained warded in the Burn Unit at the Hotel Dieu Hospital still on respirators and unable to communicate with visitors.

The Hinksons, members of Union United Church and Imani Full Gospel and Family Church are fully entrenched in our community as avid supporters of various groups and activities over the years.

News of their predicament touched many because of the popularity of a couple who is always quick to share a laugh and offer support to all community building initiatives.

Always dashing in appearance, Pat with his massive gold pendant of Africa and Lucia stately and royal stand as a picture of confidence and Black love.

Details of the fire are still scanty. What’s known is that a neighbor who live two doors away was up early to move his car to the other side of the street, just as Pat tends to do every morning, when he noticed smoke from the Hinksons’ household. He knocked on their door and got no answer so he called 911. The fire department was there very quickly.

Their prompt response might have helped save the lives of the couple.

Initial and early diagnosis is that their lungs might have been acutely compromised by smoke, but the burns about their bodies are superficial.