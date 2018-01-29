There is so much enjoyment to be found in the here and now, letting go of the things in the past… is for you.

Is it time to release all of the things that have held you captive and begin your healing process?

Letting go of past circumstances, hurts, pain, expectations and disappointments is not always easy; but it’s necessary in order for you to begin to move towards a healthier you.

I love the quote from Thich Hanh that says: “People have a hard time letting go of their suffering. Out of a fear of the unknown, they prefer suffering that is familiar.”

We can get so stuck in the rut of our pain and disappointments that the hurt becomes familiar to us and it’s difficult to release; so those negative thoughts and feelings become part of us because we’ve become accustomed to them.

But ask yourself…

Who could I become if decided to forgive and let the emotional baggage go?

That’s what you need to take time to figure out.

You may have a perfectly valid excuse to continue holding on to your hurt but the thing to ask yourself is; how is holding on to all of that benefiting me now?

Challenge yourself to begin to examine those circumstances that have held you back from your dreams, your future, your peace and your joy.

Be honest with yourself:

• you can’t change what you don’t confront

• the truth may hurt but it also heals

• ask for help if you need it

• be patient, it may take some time to work through and remember,

• it’s all worth the effort.

Release the turmoil, the conflicts, the offences, the unforgiveness and the resentments.

It’s time to let go of the things that are holding you back.

What do you need to release? Who do you need to release?

And are you willing to let it go?

Holding on is believing that there’s only a past; letting go is knowing that there’s a future. [D. Kingma]

A new year is here and depending on the choices that you make now, it can look much different than your last year.

So, it’s time to let some stuff go and open that space to receive joy again.

Forgetting what lies behind and reaching forward to what lies ahead. [Philippians 3:13]

It’s important to note that our experiences, the positive and the negative shape us.

Remember what you learned from those experiences, but don’t let the experiences have total control of your life.

When you decide to release those things that are no longer serving a purpose, you will begin to have a new positive perspective on life.

There is so much enjoyment to be found in the here and now, letting go of the things in the past… is for you.

And don’t forget an attitude of gratitude can change your world. Practicing daily gratitude will help you on your journey. Blessings…

