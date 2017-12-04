

John 14:27 says:

Peace I leave with you, my peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.

Peace.

It doesn’t mean to be in a place where there is no noise, trouble or challenges. It means to be in the midst of those things and still be calm in your heart.

Many times we look outside of ourselves for things that will bring us peace, but in reality… peace comes from within us.

Until you decide to change what’s happening on the inside of you, things probably won’t change around you.

Remember: True peace comes from God. He wants us to live peaceful lives, not lives filled with chaos, turmoil and conflict. He doesn’t want us to be filled with anxiety, anger, fear and worry.

Philippians 4, talks about not worrying, but instead praying about everything and telling God your needs and giving thanks to him for his answers.

And then it goes on to say: And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.

If you’re struggling in this area, ask God to show you what’s blocking his peace. Ask him to help you release all of those things that are holding you back; the hurt, the resentments, the anger and the worry. And finally ask God to fill your heart with His peace.

When the circumstances around you seem overwhelming, remember, He will give you the strength that you need to look within and to deal with your issues.

We all have things in our lives that we need to deal with, but we can’t be afraid to deal with it or it will eventually steal our joy and peace.

The Lord will give strength to His people;

The Lord will bless His people with peace.

[Psalm 29:11]

Make the decision today to work on those things that are stealing your peace. I’ve said it before and probably will again; we have to make different choices in our lives if we want things to be different.

C.S. Lewis wrote: Life with God is not immunity from difficulties, but peace within difficulties.

Make peace a priority in your life! Each day choose peace.

Blessings, Bev

xo