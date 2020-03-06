Contact Staff

Vycroy is quickly taking his place among Montreal’s leading Hip Hop/Rap artistes.

Six years on the scene, he has successfully fused his love of the genre together with his groundings in Christian music into a sound that he hopes will inspire a new generation of music lovers.

The way he sees it is that he loves to rap and feels a stirring in his soul to use that God-given talent to uplift and encourage people.

For him, it’s a calling.

And [his] spirituality is at the centre of it all.

“My love for Jesus is at the center of my desire to want to connect with people. For far too long I was told that the world and God have no place together, but as I get older and learn more, I’m only more convinced that God’s plan was always to love, connect and have conversations with us.”

Catch him on Saturday, March 21. He’s inviting Montrealers to join him for the release of his EP “Passion Playlist” at Le Ministère. The evening is all about gathering people together for an evening of passion and joy. Music that will uplift and draw people together.

Passion Playlist Le Ministère, 4521 Boulevard Saint-Laurent

Montréal, QC H2T 1R2. Doors open at 7:30p.m. Showtime @ 8pm

Tickets at eventbrite