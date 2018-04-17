At Westmount Park School on April 29

It has become one of the most anticipated cultural events in our community, when the young dancers, singers and drummers of West Can Folk Performing Company get on stage fort their annual recital.

Over the last couple of years that they have been staging this show, the youthful performers have always been at the top of their game entertaining the consistently sold-out audiences that show up for these events.

Expect the same on April 29, at Westmount Park School, when the Class of 2017-18 takes to the stage to showcase to relatives, friends and supporters their moves and their rhythms.

As usual, there will be no shortage of energy and verve for these young performers who have been learning from some of the best proponents of African and Caribbean drumming and dance in Canada.

The featured guest this year will be Mapou Ginen from Ottawa’s Notre Dame High school drumming group.

West Can Children’s Recital 2018 on July 29, at Westmount Park School, 15 Park Place at 3:00PM. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children under 12 years. For more information: 514-641 9149