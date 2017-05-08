Contact STAFF

In the world of Reggae music, Papa San was one of Jamaica’s fastest lyrical speaking DJs in the dancehall scene for. So when he decided it was time to explore another genre of music, it was a smooth transition from secular to Gospel Reggae. So much so, he is regarded by many not only as a trailblazer but a force in the growing popularity of Reggae Gospel music.

And with a career spanning over twenty years, the name Papa San continues to become more deeply embedded in the psyche of Reggae music lovers on both sides of the popular musical genre. In the world of Gospel Reggae and ministry he is emerging as a leader and innovator. Be a witness when Papa San kicks off a new season of Gospel music at Evangel Pentecostal Church in downtown Montreal on Sunday, May 28, to promote his New CD, Journey.

Releases over the years such as No Place Like Home, Victory and Higher Heights, and various awards, among them a Stellar, Marlin and World Music Award, along with a Dove Award nomination are among Papa San’s growing list of credits. More are guaranteed to come his way.

“It’s taken me a while to get here, to evolve into the Christian I am now” Papa San says. “But I know who I am and who I represent. I represent the Father, I am His Son.”

Sharing the stage with Papa San will be Montreal’s emerging Fitzpatrick Sisters, two of Montreal’s Worship Leaders and Gospel singers, Elasah and Ariel, who are continuing their upward trajectory to stardom. So far in their career they have shared the stage with renowned gospel artists, such as Bridget Blucher and Damita.

Also on hand will be local Gospel artist Zina Edwards who hails from St. Vincent and The Grenadines. Having established herself in Montreal and across Canada, she’s now making a name internationally, in the Caribbean, US, Europe. She has shared the stage with various artists, including Grammy Award winner Tasha Cobbs, Mary Mary, Shirley Caesar, Bridget Blucher and many others. She was nominated for A Glass Award in Ontario and A Caribbean Gospel Music Marlin Awards in the Bahamas.

Janet Lewis will also be there. She has travelled throughout the USA and Canada, sharing the stage with many big-name Gospel artists, and has been nominated for several Marlin Awards, and winning Female Gospel artist of the year. As her song says, “her shoes may have holes but haven’t lost her soul.”

This one will be a grand musical kick-off to the 201t Gospel music season. Come and be blessed on Sunday, May 28, 6:30pm at Evangel Pentecostal Church, 1235 Lambert-Closse in downtown Montreal.

Tickets available at Princessa Boutique, Samail Image, Ebony Salon and Marche Colonnade. Contact 438-925-8594 for more info. www.tj@tjproductions.ca