Vacuumed sealed jerk chicken packages and breakfast now available

Egbert Gaye

When Danny Campbell proclaims that you’ll find Montreal’s best tasting Oxtail platter at his restaurant, it’s not an idle boast. Many Montrealers travel long distances to get to the Caribbean Tasty Treat in the West Island to enjoy this Caribbean delicacy.

“We try to make it a special experience for each and every one of our clients who walk through our doors, which means that all of our dishes are of the top quality, but there’s something about our oxtail that makes many of our clients say it’s the very best in the city,” he told the CONTACT recently. “If I can say so myself.”

Campbell’s exuberance about his menu comes at a time when Tasty Treat is still at a crucial rebuilding phase, one year after it reopened following a freak accident that totally decimated part of the restaurant and totaled his car, which was parked at the front of it.

“We’re still trying to reach out to many of our old customers who have not been back since the accident, and we’re hoping that they come back to enjoy the many tasty offerings that Tasty Treat has on its menu.”

On June 1, last year, operations at the restaurant located at 4410 Boul. Des Sources in Dollard des Ormeaux came to an abrupt stop when Campbell was the victim of a freak accident while sitting in his parked car just outside the establishment.

His car was hit from behind and pushed through the glass entrance of his restaurant, totally destroying the recently built patio and the entire front of the place.

Although Campbell was not injured, his vehicle was a total write-off and the restaurant was shut down for the next four months, reopening its doors on September 25.

With the delightful summer weather at hand he and his staff are offering Montrealers a variety of reasons “to come back again” to Tasty Treat.

Not the least of which is the Caribbean breakfast that is now available from Monday to Saturday, with an extensive menu that includes ackee and saltfish, boiled banana, boiled dumpling, festivals and fish cakes.

He is also hoping to have the outdoor terrace up and ready (this time with protective barriers) for the season, where customers can lounge as they enjoy their favourite meal.

Campbell is also preparing to launch his vacuum-sealed packages of Tasty Treat Jerk Chicken and Jamaican Barbecue Chicken that will soon be available for families of four and eight.

Carribean Tasty Treats 4410 Sources, DDO (514) 542-4410.