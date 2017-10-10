Still collecting donations to help hurricane-ravaged islands

Montrealers have responded like champions to the call to assist Barbuda, which was devastated by Hurricane Irma, a category 5 storm, that destroyed almost every standing structure on the island.

Immediately after the catastrophe, members of the local Antigua and Barbuda Association kicked into action with their Hurricane Relief plan and began collecting supplies to ship home to assist the 1800 people who lost everything they owned.

Organization president Juleen Barrington and executive member Erene Anthony, together with their team, were tireless in collecting stuff from Montreal at various points across the city.

The response, they say, was spectacular.

The first container, rammed with appliances such as toilets, small tools and building materials, lots of toys for children and baby clothes, infant food, regular foodstuff and water, clothes, medical supplies and hygienic packages.

On Thursday, September 28, it was shipped to Antigua courtesy of Tropical Shipping.

A second container is already being prepared to be shipped from Nappanee, Ontario on Thursday October 5, again filled with new medical supplies, an assortment of food, toiletries, clothing and building materials.

The organization has another container at Goodyear Tire Shop at the corner of St. Jacques and Cavendish Blvds., and Montrealers have until Monday, October 9, at 8 pm, to donate supplies to help get the people of the beautiful island of Barbuda back to their homes.

That one will be shipped again courtesy of Tropical Shipping on Tuesday, October 10.

The organization has been sharing donations and contributions with the Dominica Association to assist in the rebuilding effort of that Caribbean island.

A statement from the organization says: “We are extremely grateful for the outpouring of support of donations of food, basic supplies and funds. Please continue to drop off donations daily from 10 am. to 8 pm. and on Saturday, 10 am to 2 pm.”