Annual tournament and birthday celebration coincide

It was a rousing day on the course as dozens of players gathered at The Falcon Golf Club in Hudson on September 13th for the annual Dr. Oliver Jones Music and Community Outreach (MCO) Fund Golf tournament.

The event was followed by a reception, which doubled as an 85th birthday celebration of Dr. Oliver Jones, allowing guests to share a scrumptious meal catered by Chef Peter Webster and his team and highlighted by a session on the piano by the legend himself.

Also, prizes were handed out to those who excelled on the golf course: Egan Sandy and Paul Taylor were the overall winners of the golf tournament Runners-up was the team of: David Edey, Nick Chiricosta, Stuart Everts and Stephen Simmons

“Thank You” From Organizers

The committee of the Dr. Oliver Jones Music and Community Outreach (MCO) Fund, would like to thank everyone who attended the fundraising golf tournament that was held on September 13th at The Falcon Golf Club in Hudson.

The event was an overwhelming success, thanks to our sponsors, the many golfers who participated and the dozens more who attended the reception in the evening to celebrate Oliver Jones’ 85th birthday.

There were balloons, birthday cake and as an added treat Oliver graced us his gift at the piano.

All of which contributed to a wonderful evening and the end to an amazing day, with proceeds going towards community organizations such as Tyndale St. George, DJ Sports and Union United Church.

Funds raised will help these organizations continue their great work to positively impact the lives of young people in Little Burgundy. Thanks to our sponsors and participants.