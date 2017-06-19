Work being carried out at venue on Parc Jean Drapeau

For decades the annual Trini Day In The Park has been one of the biggest outdoor events in Montreal with tens of thousands coming to celebrate their heritage against a backdrop of soca, calypso, steelband, arts & crafts, and cuisine of T&T.

This year, organizers say they are forced to cancel the popular event because of work being carried out on it usual venue at Parc Jean Drapeau.

According to Cecil Alfred, head of the Federation of Organizations of Trinidad and Tobago (FOTTQ) authorities at Weekends Du Monde at Parc Drapeau informed his group that due to the size of the event, it was difficult to try to accommodate Trini day at another venue.

Alfred told the CONTACT that, this year Trini Day will be marked with a church service and a gathering at Caribbean Paradise Restaurant. More info in upcoming issues of the CONTACT.