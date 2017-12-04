We’re less than a month away from Christmas, the season of love, giving and sharing. So, let me give you a quick update on some of the most talked about subjects in the world of Soca in the Caribbean.

The ‘Don Gorgon’, aka Ninja Man, was recently found guilty by a 7-member jury and convicted of murder in Kingston, Jamaica.

Jamaican artist Chronixx has been nominated for the first time for a Grammy Award.

Laventille-born singer and Queen of Bacchanal, Destra Garcia is finally engaged to the love of her life.

Ninja Man, whose given name is Desmond Ballentine, and his son, Janeil,

along with another man, Dennis Clayton, were tried and convicted for the March

2009 murder of Ricardo Johnson, also known as ‘Trooper.’

In Ninja Man’s defence, he gave an unsworn statement denying that he was near Marl Road at the time of the incident.

Seven witnesses were called by the prosecution to prove its case against the accused. One of the witnesses reportedly testified that he saw Ninja Man at the scene of the crime and that the entertainer fired shots at him. The verdict from theseven-member jury (comprised of four men and three women), came in at the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston, following over three hours of deliberations.

On exiting the courtroom, Ninja Man simply said, “A suh it go man.” Jamaican artists Damian Marley, Chronixx and Morgan Heritage are among five nominees competing for the “Best Reggae Album” in the 2018

Grammy Awards. The nominations for the 60th Grammys were announced on Tuesday 28, and revealed that Marley’s Stony Hill, Chronixx’s Chronology and Morgan Heritage’s Avrakedabra albums are up against Common Kings’ Lost in Paradise and J Boog’s Wash House Ting.

This is Marley’s third nomination in this category, having won in 2002 with “Half Way Tree”, and in 2005 with “Welcome to Jamrock.”

While this is the second nomination for Morgan Heritage, who won in 2016 for

Strictly Roots. This is the first nomination for Chronixx.

The 2018 Grammy Awards ceremony takes place at Madison Square Garden, in New York City on January 28, 2018.

Destra Garcia is finally tying the knot with her long-time partner and manager Brian Morris. The proposal was said to be very romantic; it took place in Guadeloupe, where Brian Morris went down on one knee.

After confirming her engagement to the public, Destra gifted fans a new release: “Marry This Wine.”

Island Facts:

– Dec 29th 1982 – Bob Marley postage stamp issued in Jamaica. First

ever stamp issued to a Rastafarian in Jamaica.

– Nov 17, 1976 – Cindy Breakspeare Jamaican Beauty Queen was crowned

Miss World on this day.

Be free to send your feedback on any of my articles to

Productionsounds@gmail.com or Instagram @Productionjr

Production Sounds Chart

1. Rough Wine- Machel Montano

2. Bad in BumBum – Mighty ft. Subance

3. Split In Di Middle – Freezy

4. Brave – Dynamite

5. Yeah Yeah – Aidonia

6. Give It To Ya – Marzville

7. Marry This Wine – Destra Garcia

8. Baila Mami – Nailah Blackman

9. Mhm Hm – Vybz Kartel

10. Lil Natty & Thunder – Top Striker