Treh LaMonte will deliver I’m Finessin as part of the entertainment lineup

By: Gemma Raeburn-Baynes

“A friend is one who knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow.” (Unknown)

On Saturday, February 4, 2017, join other Montrealers for the 7th anniversary of “Night of Elegance” 2017, celebrating love and friendship. This will take place in the International Ballroom ‘A’ at the exquisite venue, Crowne Plaza Hotel – Plaza Volare.

The night of fine dining, spectacular performances and all-embracing fellowship has become a signature event for the month of February to accompany the celebration of Valentine’s Day and Black History Month.

Organizer Judy Lamotte, president of Judy’s Ushering Service, and her team, are promising an evening to accommodate the varied tastes and styles of all Montrealers.

“Coming together to celebrate is an important part of life. Working and living in an environment where life continues to change, it is important to recognize and cherish the good times and good friends,” says LaMotte.

Guests will be treated to a lavish cocktail hour with a specialty wine station, followed by a scrumptious sit-down 4-course dinner with wine and champagne for everyone. An exotic sweet table and many surprises are all part of this glamorous elegant evening themed “Winter Wonderland.”

The evening will also be filled with music. As an additional treat Montreal’s emerging star, Treh Lamonte will be on hand to deliver his very popular hit song “I’m Finessin.”

Pan player Ukpong, Jab Jab Orchestra, featuring the incredible Rossi Whiteman, and The Uplift Montreal Dance Troupe will all be part of a thrilling line-up for the evening.

D.J. Don Smooth will be a musical presence for the evening, acting also as M.C. with co-host Melissa Duncan-Seon. Rounding out the evening will be a celebration of friends in the community.

Organizers express their gratitude to the staff at Plaza Volare, the sponsors, volunteers and guests who continue to share Judy’s dream of fundraising for the Leslyn La Motte Foundation.

For tickets and information, please call (514) 249-6432.