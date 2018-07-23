If you’re a budding filmmaker with an idea for a short documentary the NFB wants you.

“Reimagining My Quebec”, is a National Film Board of Canada initiative (Quebec/Atlantic Studio), and it is looking for submissions from Anglophone, allophone, and Indigenous filmmakers from Quebec and Nunavik that will give emerging and established directors an opportunity to create artful short documentaries.

Here are the criteria: artists with strong points of view who enjoy creative collaboration and want to be challenged. Stories with unique access, memorable visuals and creative sound treatment are encouraged—films that defy expectations. The NFB will favour proposals that demonstrate a clear sense of intended audience and desired impact. Films must be 5 to 15 minutes in length and stories must be local, with 4 to 5 days allotted for shooting.

Interested filmmakers must have completed more than one professional production, not including film school or training projects.

The NFB welcomes applications from other artists/creators/storytellers who have equivalent experience in their own field and are interested in exploring the documentary form.

The NFB will provide filmmakers with creative producing expertise, an array of resources, including state-of-the-art technical facilities and a vast network of creative support, all within a safe and inclusive environment.

The NFB’s distribution, marketing and communications teams will also work with filmmakers to help reach audiences in Canada. Each film receives a unique strategy that leverages the filmmaker’s artistic vision and message to engage intended audiences.

Winning participants will each be paid approximately $15,000 through writer and director fees.

Deadline for submissions is Wednesday, August 8. After assessing all the entries, three winning proposals will be selected. Participants will each be responsible for completing a film of no more than 15 minutes, to be developed and produced at the NFB over the next 12 to 18 months, beginning in September 2018.

Reimagining My Quebec is an initiative from Quebec Atlantic Studio and English Program. Annette Clarke is the executive producer and Kat Baulu is the producer.

Further information is available by contacting the proposal coordinator, Marian Rebeiro, at M.Rebeiro@nfb.ca and/or producer Kat Baulu at K.Baulu@nfb.ca.

For complete details on how to apply and the selection process, visit the NFB Blog.

bit.ly/QCProposals