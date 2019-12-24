Contact Staff

TOAST 2020 at the MCSO



The good people at the Montreal Caribbean Social Organization MCSO have a grand evening planned for party-goers this New Year’ s Eve at 7401 Newman Blvd. in LaSalle.

They are inviting all Montrealers to come and celebrate with friends and relatives and enjoy an endless supply of Party Favours, Finger Food and a Champagne Toast at midnight.

Montreal’s big name deejay New Concept Crew will be on hand to keep the dance floor fully occupied all night so come prepared to dance. Doors open @ 10 PM. Tickets $25. Tickets and info. 514-364-5113, 514-616-2347.

New Year’s Eve Nova Scotia style

Organizer Nadine says if you want to enjoy a party the Nova Scotian way on New Year’s Eve, then you have to be at 5455 de Maisonnneuve at the corner of Addington to enjoy a steady flow of R&B, some funk as well as some old school soul music mixed with a little reggae and calypso.

DJ Nathan will be keeping partygoers on the dance floor all night long for this grand New Year’s Eve celebration hosted by Sharon, Alice and Nadine herself.

And true Scotian style, everyone gets to enjoy a meal and a complimentary bottle of wine on every table. Also lots of door prizes and a 50/50 draw. Party starts at 8 PM. call Nadine at 514 739 1999 or Alice at 438 882 9462

PARTY with LODGE BROTHERS

Lodge Brothers and their followers have a reputation of partying hard and wringing as fun as they can from every event.

And that’s what Montrealers can expect if they decide to be at the New Year’s Eve Affair at St. John Brebeuf Hall, 855 Bishop Power in LaSalle.

Cupid Love, along with a special guest deejay has already been lined up deliver a steady flow of dance music. Cocktails get underway at 6:30 PM and there will also be a buffet and an open bar. Organizers say there will be ample parking. Tickets are $75. Call: 514-733-0828, 514-587-8423, 514953-5053, and 514-903-9677.

Island Hop

The Love Boat at Hampton Inn

The theme says it all as organizers go all out to offer Montrealers an island experience this New Year’s Eve at the Hampton Inn & Suites, 1900 Trans Canada Highway, Dorval.

There’s even a financial incentive if you dress in all white or in any sailor, captain or first-mate outfit. You and get $5 at the door.

But the highlight of the event will be the exciting line-up of entertainers waiting to nice-up the evening.

West Can Folk Performers will be there, as will Loveman Kent and others along with MC Dyke Mills. CKUT’s Howard Stretch Carr and his West Indian Riddum Crew will do their live broadcast and a line-up of deejays will be on including DJ Nicolas, DJ Dru, DJ Toney, DJ 20/20 and others. Cocktails at 6:00 PM

Island Hop, The Love Boat New Year’s Eve Ball is a presentation of TNT One Montreal and BB Promotions Info: 514-731-6362, 514-943-6036, 514-290-1135.

The NYE AFFAIR at J’ca Assoc.

The New Year’s Eve Affair at the Jamaica Association is quickly becoming the place to be for Montrealers looking for a good time on the biggest party night of the year.

The music delivered by DJ Tony, DJ Thomas and DJ Akin will be non-stop and as will be the dancing.

Young and old are invited to bring in the New Year among friends and relatives who will turn the association hall into party central for this big night.

Organizers Lady Reeta and Friends promise to have a nice supply of finger food and a free flow of champagne for toasting.

And they’re encouraging everyone to come “dressed to the nines” because there will be a prize for the best-dressed couple.

Advance tickets $25, more at the door. Info: 514-737-8229 or 514-736-5720.