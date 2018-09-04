Rosie AWORI

Media are reporting that the family of Nicholas Gibbs, a 23-year-old Black Montrealer who was shot on August 21 in NDG is calling on Montrealers to assist in raising funds to help with his funeral and other expenses.

A family friend has started a GoFundMe campaign in order to help the family meet the funeral expenses. The goal of the campaign is $15,000, which will also aid the widow, and her children move to another house, as she no longer feels comfortable living within the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce location where Gibbs was shot.

According to those reports the police were called to break up a fight between Gibbs and another unidentified male at the corner of Montclair Ave. and de Maisonneuve Blvd. when he was shot.

Residents were reported to have said that they heard someone scream, “shoot me!” after which shots rang out. About five in total.

He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Quebec’s bureau of independent investigations (BEI), is presently investigating the incident

Gibbs , who was described as a loving family guy, leaves to mourn his wife and four children, the youngest of whom is eight months old.

The campaign link for the Gibbs family is; https://www.gofundme.com/to-help-a-family-in-fear-amp-funeral