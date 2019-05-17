Contact Staff

With more than 20 nations represented among students and staff at Coronation Elementary School in Cote des Neiges, Multicultural Day is an event to behold.

They gathered at the gym together parents and other relatives along with community members to celebrate on Wednesday, May 15 to show off the fashion, style, music and food that define their heritage.

The event was organized by daycare educator Jacintha Duplan together with parents and community volunteers and featured performances by the school steelband under the direction of Fatima Wilson, as well singers, dancers and a fashion show.