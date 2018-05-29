Five vying for the title

On Saturday, June 2, five young Montrealers will parade before a panel of judges at Le Manoir, 5319 Notre Dame De Grace, hoping to be crowned Miss Montreal Carnival 2018.

The ladies: Veneta Solena Gordon, Miss Jamaica; Kendra Corion, Miss Grenada; Chastitie Greaves, Miss St Vincent & The Grenadines; Kemi Vincent Okuns, Miss Trinidad & Tobago; and Roseline Calemenco, Miss Haiti, will try to impress the judges with their talent, swim-wear and understanding of current issues.

The event, a show and dance will as usual, draw a large audience of friends and family members supporting the participants and will end with a massive closing party.

The evening gets underway at 7 PM (show-time at 8 PM) with music by DJ Nicholas and The New Concept Crew.

It’s a Caribbean Promotions presentation. More info. Dawn: 514-951-3194.