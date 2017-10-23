Officers from Station 26 host International Seniors Day event

Contact Staff

In a time where we continue to see intolerable acts of violence and racism by the police, it is rather uplifting to hear a positive story where the Montreal Police are giving back to the community.

Last Friday, October 6, some of the officers of Station 26 in Cote-Des-Neiges held a bingo dinner for the seniors’ group of the Black Community of Cote-Des-Neiges in celebration of the International Seniors Day, which was Oct 1st.

It was an afternoon of laughter, fun and camaraderie with more than 45 seniors being served and waited on by officers at the luncheon, which was followed by a few bingo games.

Highlight of the evening was an award presentation when Commander Sebastien De Montigny honored Mrs. June Best with a certificate of recognition for her many years of community service.

Mrs. Best has been a community worker since 1983 and retired in 2000.

After retirement, she continued to be active in the CDNBCA seniors group, serving as a program coordinator with projects such as the steel pan and fitness coming under her responsibility.

The community joins other Montrealers in congratulating Mrs. Best for her contributions.