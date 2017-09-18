Local Diva also on the card

On Saturday, September 23rd, Mr. CHEEKS of the Legendary 90s hip hop group “Lost Boyz” will be in the city performing live at Le Belmont.

Coming straight out of South Jamaica Queens, the group Lost Boyz (which includes other members Freaky Tah, DJ Spigg Nice and Pretty Lou) were one of the top hip hop groups throughout the 90s, and Cheeks has remained a top MC, still very active and relevant on the music scene. He is presently in New York City performing at various festivals and major hip-hop events.

Despite a rough upbringing, many obstacles and life-shifting events, along with a fast-changing music industry, Grammy award winning rapper and actor Terrence Kelly (aka Mr. Cheeks) has never stopped or slowed down.

Fast forward to 2017, Mr. Cheeks also spends many hours on set of the upcoming movie called “Caught Up” directed by Killah Krome of Queens, NY. The film which is presently being shot in New York City also co-stars the one and only Tek of the group Smif N Wessun.

The show will also provide a nice treat in the voice and performance by the opening act who is Montreal’s own Sielle. Classically trained in music and attending performing arts Sielle has been passionate about music since the age of five. She has travelled as far as Jamaica where she made a single with one of Jamaica’s top selling artists Sean Paul.

In between things, the musical journey will be led by Montrealer Keith Dean who is also known as one of Canada’s top DJ’s on the scene. You can also catch him weekly on 953 Fresh Radio and Virgin Radio Montreal on weekends.

The night will be hosted by Todd Smith who also hosts his radio show “Smitty In The Citty” every Saturday from 4-7pm on CKVL 100.1fm. Todd is also known for his charming and dynamic ability to host a variety of events in English and French.

So make your next move your best move and get your 20$ tickets online on the FB Page “Mr. Cheeks”, at Boom J’s Restaurant at 2026 Wellington St, or hit up the Ticket Line for your free delivery at 514-663-7689.

Saturday September 23rd at Le Belmont 4483 St-Laurent Blvd (corner Mont-Royal)