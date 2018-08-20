It was a sad/sweet get together for those in the calypso fraternity and community members who gathered at Caribbean Paradise Lounge in tribute to popular musician Reno Byer, who is battling cancer.

The evening was flavored by non-stop music featuring performances by calypsonians Loveman Kent, Lady B, Pete and Love Express, pannist Martin Albino, gospel performers Ray Johnston, Dexter Johnston and R&B man CC Walker.

Truth is Reno, was front and centre in providing entertainment by singing and dancing for the audience.

The evening was sponsored by Babita and her Danraj of Caribbean Paradise. In a tear-jerking speech, she thanked Reno for helping to get their restaurant on its feet.

And the voices were united in a chant led by MC Loveman Kent to Reno: “You ent going nowhere.”