Mothers and all Montrealers who are celebrating mothers should be making their way to Vicky’s Restaurant on Dollard Blvd in LaSalle to enjoy some of the best Caribbean food this side of the Atlantic.

Since they opened theirs door a few years ago, the mother and daughter team of Victoria and Patricia has been winning accolades for their “sweet hands.”

Those who have tried their ox-tail and chicken dishes cannot be surpassed in the city. And it’s well known that their variety of fish dishes are “boss.”

On Sunday May 12, Mothers Day, take your mother, take a friend or just go and enjoy a delectable meal with Vicky and Patricia. The first 12 mothers will be given a token of appreciation and they will also have a special artiste on hand to serenade everyone.

It all starts at 3PM and you can just go or you can call to make a reservation at 514 369 4026.