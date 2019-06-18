Fundraising evening on June 29

For well over a decade or so, Montreal United Basketball Program has been providing ball players in the city with opportunities to test their skills against other ballers here and in other cities across North America.

Under the guidance of Hugh Scarlett and a few other community players from back in the day, United’s basketball program has been trying to fill the void left by the closing of the NDG Black Community Association in 2008, doing so without much support from neither public nor private funding sources.

“Fundraising remains one of our biggest challenges,” says Scarlett, who helped launch the group in 2009. We’re accommodating a lot of kids, but it’s very difficult to rent space for our program or to finance our trips.”

Over the past couple years, MU have been taking about 30 young Montrealers of all cultural backgrounds – boys and girls between the ages of 13 and 18 and some of their parents – to Boston, Toronto, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, New York to play in tournaments or against other teams.

He says these trips continue to be life-enriching experiences for the youth and they’re planning to expand on them.

Scarlett, a life-long player and lover of the game, continues to see basketball as a way to personal development and empowerment for young boys and girls.

And keeping them on the court should be part of the commitment of our community.

On Saturday, June 29, Montreal United invites all Montrealers to their Annual Fundraising Dinner at the Cote St. Luc Aquatic Centre, 5794 Park Haven, starting at 7 PM. The event offers participants an opportunity to recognize and celebrate some of the highlights of the past year, and to raise some much-needed funds.

The dinner will be followed by a night of partying dubbed: Da 80s and 90s Throwdown, featuring music by DJ marvelous Tek Luv.

Info on the MU Basketball Program and the event @ 514-594-3128.