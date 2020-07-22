In the face of widespread accusations of systemic biases

Rosie Awori (Local Journalism Initiative)

The Montreal police department is undergoing a seismic shift overnight with the new street check policy unveiled on Wednesday July 8.

Sylvain Caron, Montreal’s police chief announced the new policy following the findings of an independent study in fall 2019 showing that Blacks, Indigenous and other people of color were far more likely to be stopped by the SPVM.

Those researchers also noted that no policy on street checks existed and suggested that the force put one in place. And although it stopped short of accusing Montreal offices of racial profiling, it strongly suggested the presence of systemic biases.”

In response, the Montreal police department unveiled a set of guidelines, which the chief says will be based on “observable facts and not discriminatory motives.”

Under the new directives police cannot use these so-called random stops under the pretext of enforcing a law when their real goal is to identify the person and obtain information.

And individuals should not be targeted because of their real or perceived ethno-cultural identity, religion, gender, identity, sexual orientation or socio-economic status.”

Under the new directives officers should only conduct street checks for clearly defined reasons including: