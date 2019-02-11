Youth talent on show for the BHM

Since it was established nine years ago, Monnaie-Money, the annual showcase of youth talent in Montreal, has become one of the signature events for Black History Month.

It’s popularity hinges on the spectacular talents that have been on show consistently every year.

It’s billed as a competition but there can be no winners or losers among the line-up of dedicated young performers, who obviously bring their well-honed skills and talent for the sole purpose of thrilling audiences.

And every year, the jam-packed Oscar Peterson Concert Hall resounds with expressions of appreciation following every performance by rappers, singers, dancers, musicians, spoken word and other performing artists.

One thing is clear, the show is one of the best organized in the city and never falls short of wall-to-wall entertainment.

This year, Monnaie-Money will feature 31 performances by young luminaries on today’s performing circuit, including The Fitz-Patrick Sisters, Viceroy, Maia, Crystal Clear, Astrid Torrico, Legendz GC and will mark the return of the event’s first winner, steelpan player extraordinaire, Rashiyd Wilson along with last year’s winner Rayanna Speede for special performances.

And as they have done in the past, organizers will take time out to pay homage to several members of the community for their achievements and contributions to Montreal.

Among those who will be honoured are Abdul Raham Ahmed, entrepreneur Byron Spence, singer Jennifer Meade, singer /radio personality Dorothy Clarke, Shaundel Celestrial and community organization OFC.

Monnaie Money is a presentation of the Carrefour jeunesse-emploi de Côte-des-Neiges and will feature segments aimed at promoting financial literacy and civic participation.

It takes place on Saturday, February 23rd, at the Oscar Peterson Concert Hall, Concordia University Loyola Campus

7141 Sherbrooke Street West. Doors open @ 6PM

The event is sponsored by

TD Canada Trust – The Ready Commitment

Canadian Heritage and Sunwing Vacations

Information and Tickets: Brian Smith

Carrefour jeunesse-emploi de Côte-des-Neiges

Tel: (514) 817-3941 or brian.smith@hotmail.ca