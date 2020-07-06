By CONTACT Staff

Jennifer Hosten went to the 1970 Miss World pageant on a lark, representing the tiny Caribbean island of Grenada, and came home with the crown and a place in history.

What was supposed to be a light-hearted affair, with a parade of the world’s most beautiful women vying for the attention of the judges and comedian/host Bob Hope, turned out to be the most controversial, politically-charged, and consequential pageant ever.

Women’s liberation activists blew up a BBC broadcast truck and stormed London’s Royal Albert Hall in an attempt to sabotage the show, which they deemed a “cattle market.” They threw rotten vegetables in the auditorium and hit Bob Hope with a flour bomb.

When order was restored, Jennifer Hosten made history as the first women of color to win the title. The broadcast introduced its massive audience to both a militant new brand of feminism and a new ideal of beauty, one in which the whole world could share.

Ms. Hosten followed her triumph with a successful career as a diplomat and public servant in Grenada and Canada.

Her book “Miss World 1970” tells the stories of the epochal 1970 contest and her life with grace and an amused modesty. Her story has been purchased by the makers of The Crown and is the basis for Misbehavior, a 2020 film starring Keira Knightley.

Rising British actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who plays Jennifer Hosten, is contributing a foreword to the book and will send a video message to the festival audience. You will be able to purchase an autographed copy of her book during the Festival.

Join us for a live interview with Jennifer and Gemma Raeburn-Baynes on Saturday, July 11 at approximately 5:30 p.m. during the all Virtual Spice Island Cultural Festival. Have your questions ready to ask Jennifer.