Emotions Overflow at Paradise Christmas Party

This year the joyful celebration of the holidays came face to face with some of life’s harsh realities at the annual Caribbean Paradise Family Dinner and Children’s Christmas Party on Sunday December 15.

So in the midst of the eating, drinking and frolicking with Santa, event organizers Dan and Babita Parsram used the opportunity to hand out two of their most meaningful awards since they have been recognizing people in the community.

In paying tribute to Faddy Samlal and Randolph Marcano, both of whom are seriously ill with kidney failure and cancer respectfully, Babita described them as dedicated employees whose service to Caribbean Paradise went above and beyond.

She also handed out awards to three other long-term associates of the restaurant, Ramnarine Shivpersad, DeCourcey Bishop and Winston Murray.

But the day belonged to the families and the children that maintained a steady procession in and out of the restaurant from beginning to end.

More than 500 meals were served and hundreds of gifts handed out while the music flowed with courtesy of the line-up of local artistes who dropped in to serenade the kids and their parents. Some of the highlights included performances by Martin Albino, Loveman Kent, Mark Henry, Leanna White and a special appearance by The Richard Siblings.

Undoubtedly, for the kids Santa was the star of the day, poor guy; he had to do a double shift but was ably assisted by Mrs. Claus.

Olaf from the movie Frozen also made an appearance, sharing the stage for the first time with Father Christmas.

Organizers thank all who donated time and supplies to make the event the biggest Children Christmas party and Dinner in our community.

Holiday Gems at Golden Stars Concert

The Golden Stars Steelband was at its musical best at the Annual Christmas Concert on November 24, at the Centre Henri Lemieux in LaSalle, playing the music of the season mixed a few standards and calypso hits under the direction of Martin Albino.

The were joined on stage by vocalist par extraordinaire Faye Cummings, Kayla Macream backed by her family as well as Imani Guerra offering a steelpan solo.

Among the audience was mayor of LaSalle Manon Barbe. Howard Stretch Served as Master of Ceremonies.

’T Was an evening of fun and giving at Horizon’s Christmas Gala

On the evening of Saturday, December 7, an Holiday parade on the streets of Chateauguay delayed the start of the annual Horizon’s Christmas Banquet, but nothing could have dampened the spirit of the celebration, once the evening got underway at the Rendez-vous Lounge.

One of the special features of the evening came early with a bubbly performance by Toronto-based Evangelist Donnette Thompson, who was making another of her regular appearances in this city.

Before long, the star of Caribbean Gospel songs had guests singing and clapping along as she delivered a string of favorites, one of which was punctuated by a liturgical/ Caribbean/ African dance by her daughter.

Also, as he’s wont to do, local entertainer Joey The Saxman provided a steady flow of those all-time favorites that added a special glow to the evening.

As usual, the highlight of the Gala evening was the presentation of bursaries to three deserving students.

This year’s recipients were:

• Kyle Briggs, who is in his second year of studies at Dawson College in the Physiotherapy Technology program. He also wowed guests, with a tap-dance routine. *

• Ashique Hines, a third year student at Bishop’s University in Elementary Education and

• Shanice Mattison, currently at Vanier College pursuing her dream of becoming a Forensics Pathologist.

Among the many notable individuals on hand to assist the officers and members of Horizon in this their 25th anniversary celebration was area member of Parliament, Brenda Shanahan.

Support from the community groups was strong, including Janet Riguard and her team from the MCSO, Mike Smith and members of the Jamaica Association of Montreal and Jack Dear of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Association.

Master of Ceremonies Uton McClean, president of the Horizons and his able assistant Chris Mamby, vice president, especially with the steady flow of door-prizes and raffles, which culminated with the presentation of the 55” Smart television won by Ms. Hollie Buttle.

Well-known community entrepreneur Steve Long went home with a $500 weekend getaway prize, while Sylvia Diabo won the $1,000 travel voucher.

Organizers are extending a “big thank-you” to those who attended the event and those who have been supporting Horizon over the years.

A Holiday Treat At CBAC Concert

As usual, all in attendance were well fed and well entertained at the Council Of Black Aging Community of Montreal’s Annual Christmas Lunch, held at the Legion Hall in LaSalle.

A notable presence among the guest this year was LaSalle Mayor Manon Barbe and other representatives of the municipality as well as representatives of several community organizations, including Barbados House, Antigua and Barbuda Association and CRRAR.

With a holiday table prepared by Brenda Wallace and her team, the food was good. The entertainment provided by The Golden Star Steel Orchestra, The CBAC Folk Dancers and The CBAC Line Dancers was just as nice.

Everyone present agreed that it was a delightful start to the Holiday Season.