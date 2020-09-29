Soca Sessions ready to help

Are you a Dj from Montreal that enjoys playing Soca? Well, Soca Sessions invites you to submit one of your Soca mixes to be aired live on CKUT 90.FM.

As we gear up for another lock down in Montreal, radio listening booms while Facebook will be stopping all Dj live streaming on October 1.

The radio industry in general has seen its own online streaming figures reach record highs as listening habits changed during lockdown. People staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic appear to be listening to more radio.

That’s why the Soca Sessions crew has decided to use its platform on the FM dial to give, up-and-coming as well as established Djs the opportunity to showcase their talent.

Since March, clubs and bars have been under strict conditions as the pandemic has forced Djs to find a variety of other modes of income and interaction with fans.

By and large, this has been live streaming, though not the same as an “in person” concert experience, still being able to interact with the viewers (via chat) and interactive media.

Streaming has been split between a variety of platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, and other proprietary services. Unfortunately, Facebook is coming down hard on DJ live streaming with a set of new (or newly clarified) rules and guidelines going into effect on October 1st.

The new guidelines go into detail about sharing music on the site, stating “You may not use videos on our products to create a music listening experience… If you use videos on our products to create a music listening experience for yourself or for others, your videos will be blocked and your page, profile or group may be deleted. This includes Live.”

With this new hurdle in effect, live streamers and connecting to an audience will have to resort to other options.

Hence for the fall season, Production Sounds will be promoting the theme “Soca in your 514”.

Creating a one-hour platform on the radio show “Soca Sessions” for Montreal Djs to showcase their talent.

Soca Sessions is the only all Soca radio program in Montreal that airs early Saturday mornings (or late Friday nights) from 2:00am -4:00am on CKUT 90.3FM. Soca Sessions features music from calypso, rapso, zouk, groovy soca and soca genres that are indigenous to the Caribbean and the world at large. Hosted by Production Sounds & Eloi Thomas, Soca Session’s mission is to keep the soca aspect of the Caribbean culture alive in Montreal.

If you are interested in airing you mix live on CKUT 90.3FM. you can simply contact us via email – Productionsounds@gmail.com, Whatsapp – 514 862-6321

Production Sounds Chart