It’s Christmas Time!

As you prepare for the Christmas holiday, take time to stop, take a deep breath, reflect, R.E.L.A.X, and enjoy.

Remember what Christmas is all about…

Celebrating the birth of our Savior and all that He has done for you, and just being grateful for your many blessings that you may sometimes take for granted.

No matter what the circumstance, whether you are alone, or working for the holidays, volunteering, spending time with relatives, whatever your situation, there is always something to be thankful for.

You may not be able to change your circumstances but you certainly can change how you respond to the conditions adjusting your expectations of what the holiday should be like and just appreciate what it is.

Be thankful in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you who belong to Christ Jesus.

[1 Thessalonians 5:18]

And we are to…

Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good; His LOVE endures forever.

[Psalm 107:1]

Don’t just focus on how stressed you’re feeling, but reflect on how blessed you are.

Remember the reason for the season!

And

Receive His grace during this time and rest in His awesome presence.

As the Grinch once reflected,

“Maybe Christmas, he thought… doesn’t come from a store.

Maybe Christmas perhaps… means a little bit more!”

So, celebrate this year in peace, forgiveness, joy, love and gratitude!

For to us a child is born, to us a Son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And He will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.

[Isaiah 9:6]

Merry Christmas!

And

Remember to hold on to all of those magical moments that this time of year brings.

Blessings,

Bev

XO